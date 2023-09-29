Familiar foes for Abbott’s debut at AFC Wulfrunians

Abbott will take charge of his first Wulfrunians game this weekend against the Cassies, where his management career began 12 years ago.

His 10th-placed side parted ways with Craig Gregg and had suffered three defeats in a row prior to a 1-1 draw with Highgate United last week, and Abbott is hoping to change things for the better and get his side back on the up.

He said: “There’s a very good group there, we can be aiming high in terms of what we can achieve.

“But, they’ve picked up five losses already this season and there’s not a lot of margin for error.

“If we want to be doing things this season, which I’ve come into the job with my eye on, we need to be winning games of football and a lot of them.

“Whoever we come up against on Saturday, regardless of it being a local derby, it’s important that we get off on the right foot.

“The club I know of old, it’s a lovely place with great facilities, and it’s geared up to move forwards. I’ve been impressed with the directors and their vision for things. I’ve got that buzz back. I’d probably gone a bit stale in my old role without realising it. I’ve really got that spring in my step.”

Meanwhile, Darlaston Town visit Highgate United after a 4-3 win over Shifnal Town on Wednesday as James Rowland netted twice for the Citizens.

Lichfield City welcome Whitchurch Alport following a 3-3 draw with Uttoxeter Town, who Tividale welcome this weekend, while Dudley Town travel to Congleton Town after a 1-1 draw with Romulus on Tuesday.

Stourport Swifts go to Shifnal Town after a 3-2 midweek win over Highgate United and Stone Old Alleynians host Bewdley Town following a 1-1 draw with Congleton Town on Tuesday.

In Midland One, Bilston Town host Cradley Town while Wolverhampton Sporting visit Droitwich Spa and Wednesfield go to Ingles.

OJM Black Country welcome AFC Bridgnorth, while Smethwick Rangers entertain Shawbury United.

Elsewhere, in the North West Counties League Division One South, league leaders Brocton visit Cammell Laird 1907 looking to extend their unbeaten run to nine league games.