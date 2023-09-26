Darlaston into FA Vase first round after Paget win

Goals from Lewis Gill and Ronee Hendricks provided Darlaston with a two-goal lead at the break until Freddie Cockerell and Tobias Marshall netted to draw the hosts level.

But three goals in nine minutes from Kieron Miller, Aaron Bishop and Liam Wilkinson ultimately put Darlaston's name in the hat for the next round.

Bewdley Town were handed a 9-0 thumping by Hinckley AFC, who are in the division below, with Tom Weale and Lewis Rankin bagging hat-tricks for the hosts.

Dudley Town and Lichfield City both progressed in the FA Vase on penalties. Dudley fell behind against Coton Green, before Josh McKenzie and Emile Beckford scored to propel them into the lead.

Luke Hennesey saw red for Dudley, who found themselves 3-2 down heading into the final stretch. Harry Crook sent the tie to penalties with a late screamer, and Dudley prevailed 4-3 on spot-kicks.

Lichfield drew 1-1 at Alsagar Town with Jack Wooley cancelling out City forward Daniel Smith's opener. The visitors won 4-3 on penalties to reach the first round for the second time in three seasons.

Tividale knocked Shawbury United out of the FA Vase with Ewan Edwards scoring the game's only goal on the cusp of half-time.

Wolverhampton Casuals also progressed with a 3-2 victory over Chelmsley courtesy of goals from Tom Hurley, Kamren Smith and Benni Wilson.

Stone Old Alleynians won 3-1 at Shifnal Town with Josh Sedgley, Ryan Goodwin and Sam Wilson getting on the score sheet.

Bilston Town were eliminated from the FA Vase following a 1-0 defeat at Ashby Ivanhoe. Wolverhampton SC and Smethwick Rangers' journey in the competition also came to an end with Romulus winning 1-0 at Wolverhampton SC, and Coventry United condemning Smethwick Rangers to a 5-0 drubbing.

Elsewhere, Wednesfield were defeated 6-0 on home soil by Whitchurch Alport.

In the Midland League Premier Division, AFC Wulfrunians earned a respectable 1-1 draw at league leaders Highgate United.

Demetri Brown equalised from the spot for Wulfrunians, after Kartel O'Neil-Martin had fired Highgate into the lead.

Goals from Ben Tilbury and Ethan Hanson inspired Stourport Swifts to a 2-1 victory over Uttoxeter Town.

In the Midland League Division One, OJM Black Country extended their unbeaten record to five matches in all competitions. However, a last gasp equaliser from Sutton United prevented them from posting four wins on the spin.

Kevin Buxton fired OJM into the lead, and victory was almost secured until a last minute header from Matthew Bishop snatched a 1-1 draw for Sutton United.