Lye Town 4 Rugby Town 2 - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

Lye Town boss Grant Joshua was pleased with his side's win but was concerned at them switching off in the last ten minutes to let Rugby in

They were flying at 4-0 but two late goals as Lye failed to defend properly made the scoreline look more respectable.

Joshua said: "We are playing at a higher level now and you can't afford to give any team those chances no matter how dominant you have been.

"We should have scored more before then but I think at 4-0 we thought we were going to get more.

"But we have turned the corner and won two games in a row and that has moved us up the table so I can't be too disappointed and we have to take that form to Corby next week."

Lye raced into a 3-0 half time lead,Adam Meacham opening the scoring on 15 minutes when he got on the end of a Ryan Bridgewater cross.

He headed in the second on 44 minutes from a Ben Billingham free kick and there was still time for Sam Hall to head home the third.

Meacham completed his hat-trick on 59 minutes but Rugby got late consolations from Julian McDonald and Andrew Woodridge a minute from time.

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News