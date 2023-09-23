Lye Town 4 Rugby Town 2 - Report

They were flying at 4-0 but two late goals as Lye failed to defend properly made the scoreline look more respectable.
Joshua said: "We are playing at a higher level now and you can't afford to give any team those chances no matter how dominant you have been.
"We should have scored more before then but I think at 4-0 we thought we were going to get more.
"But we have turned the corner and won two games in a row and that has moved us up the table so I can't be too disappointed and we have to take that form to Corby next week."
Lye raced into a 3-0 half time lead,Adam Meacham opening the scoring on 15 minutes when he got on the end of a Ryan Bridgewater cross.
He headed in the second on 44 minutes from a Ben Billingham free kick and there was still time for Sam Hall to head home the third.
Meacham completed his hat-trick on 59 minutes but Rugby got late consolations from Julian McDonald and Andrew Woodridge a minute from time.