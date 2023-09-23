Belper 1 Walsall Wood 2 - Report

With their ears still ringing after a 4-0 defeat at Loughborough Sports last weekend the Wood headed into the tie looking to make amends.

The visitors deserved their 20th minute lead when Belper failed to clear a cross and Unitt was on hand to turn home.

Wood doubled their lead five minutes later Hughes rose highest to head home a free-kick.

Belper were given the opportunity to get back into the game from the penalty spot five minutes before the break.

However, Kevin Bastos fired his spot kick against the crossbar allowing the visitors to go 2-0 up into half-time.

Just before the hour mark Bastos has goalkeeper Brendan Bunn beaten again but was once again denied by the woodwork.

Moments later Belper’s task was made harder when Phil Watt was given his marching orders with a straight red card.

Despite being reduced to 10 men Belper pulled a goal back seven minutes from time when Cameron Johnson found the run of Mason Warren who fired home to make it 2-1.