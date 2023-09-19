Wolverhampton Casuals still in need of first win

Jack Edwards and Joseph Haines registered braces for Lichfield, while Liam Kirton also got his name on the score sheet.

Thomas Cottan scored a consolation for the Cassies, who sit bottom of the table on just two points.

Stone Old Alleynians produced an impressive 3-2 victory over league leaders Studley with goals from Ryan Goodwin, Sam Wilson and Jack Hassall helping them register back-to-back wins.

AFC Wulfrunians lost 2-0 at Northwich Victoria, while Dudley Town fell to a 3-0 defeat at second-place Highgate Town.

Elsewhere, Stourport Swifts won 1-0 at Romulus with Aaron Birch’s solitary strike securing all three points.

Bewdley Town rescued a point at Whitchurch Alport with Fahme Ibrahim’s strike cancelling out Alex Hughes’ penalty.

Cradley Town climbed into third place in Midland League Division One with a 3-1 home win over Shawbury United.

Tom Cole scored twice for Cradley, and Lucas Edwards was also among the scorers, with Reece Jacobs scoring Shawbury’s only goal of the afternoon.

Bilston Town prevailed 3-2 at Sutton United to climb into 12th. Adam Nazir bagged a brace for Bilston, and Jake Short also got on the scoresheet for the visitors.

Smethwick Rangers occupy the final place in the relegation zone on goal difference after they lost 3-2 at Paget Rangers.

Shevron Channer scored a hat-trick for the hosts, while Tabari Maxwell and Jahmaal McIntosh-McMahon netted for Smethwick.

OJM Black County registered back-to-back wins for the second time this season with a 2-1 win over Ingles.

Kevin Buxton scored twice for OJM, before Adam Boulter reduced the deficit for Ingles.

Wolves Sporting drew 0-0 at home to Nuneaton Griff, and Jay Holdcroft scored for Wednesfield in a 1-1 draw against Chelmsley Town.

Brocton boast a one-point lead over Market Drayton Town at the top of North West Counties League Division One South after beating Sandbach United 2-0.

Christian Blanchette fired Brocton into the lead on 90 minutes, before Lucas Green-Birch added a second 11 minutes into stoppage time.

Elsewhere, Eccleshall emerged victorious with a 2-1 win over Stockport Town courtesy of goals from Jordan Darlo and Nick Wellecomme.