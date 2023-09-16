Loughborough Dynamo 4 Walsall Wood 0 - Report

Wood loss

While there was a decent tempo to an end-to-end encounter, chances were few and far between until the last knockings of the first half.

Sam Unitt cleared the crossbar with a curling effort for Wood before Jai Verma passed up the biggest opportunity of the opening 45, again firing over.

Callum Minkley had Dynamo’s best opening shortly after, shooting off target, but the breakthrough arrived two minutes into the second half when Molyneaux notched on his debut having been teed up by Evan Garnett.

The game came to life from there with Simeon Cobourne having the chance to instantly reply, while Wood keeper Kieran Boucher saved well moments later, steering against the post Molyneaux’s valiant attempt at a second.

The Loughborough hotshot would not be denied, though, applying the perfect finish in the 63rd minute and that opened the floodgates with Garnett finding the top corner following a slick set-piece move.