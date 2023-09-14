Royal Oak shock Emerald in the first round of cup

Division Three outfit Royal Oak downed Division One side Emerald Athletic in a 4-3 thriller, with Connor Fisher winning the game in the last minute.

Royal Oak had taken the lead through Leon Facey, but were pegged back through Tom Ray.

Oak went 3-1 up through Brad Morgan and Kieran Marsden, only for Louis Harper and Ray to restore parity, before Fisher’s late intervention.

Bobby Speed scored Codsall Legion Sundats’ only goal in a 1-0 win at Ashmore, while there were 5-1 wins for Balls to Cancer and ECC Sports.

BTC beat Bushbury Hill 5-1 thanks to Luke Cockburn (two), Steven Evans, Reece Mann and Ryan Dillion, while ECC saw off Chase Colts with goals from Ryan Nash, Ben Moore, Scott Bradley, Adam Morris and George Maybury. Chase Colts’ scorer was Rylie Essex.

Dog & Partridge overcame Wednesfield RBL with a brace from Jack Paxon and one from Saul Wagstaffe, while Kyle Matthews and an own goal fired MG FC past Sporting Codsall, 2-1.

Cup holders Hawkins Sports won a 13-goal clash 9-4 at Spartans Athletic, courtesy of hat-tricks from Louie Mason and Cameron Osbourne, a brace from Kieran Francis and a single strike by Ben Squire. Nathan Maxwell (two), Janie Exton and Harry Llamas scored for Spartans.

Connaught overcame DY United 3-2, coming from 2-1 down at half-time to win. Cieran Clifton, Arun Sanghera and Mensah Kinch scored for Connaught, while Connor Green and Chris Foster were on target for DY.

Toll House Athletic won 6-3 at AFC White Horse with goals from Jack Adams (two), Ashley Smith, Aaron Uppal, Jaydon Bradley and an own goal. Jay Chambers, Chris Matton and Ben Slater netted for White Horse.

Belgrade won 5-2 at AFC Willenhall with Troy Wilson and Kane Showell both netting doubles, with Charlie Cook also on target, while Barnhurst Lane Lions, AFC KT Rangers and Jungle Juice also advanced.

Victoria were 14-0 victors over Down Syndrome Awareness United in league Division One, while Old Bush Athletic overcame Warstones Wanderers AFC 4-1 after goals from Luke Love (two), Brad Wagstaff and Shaun Steventon.

AFC Bradmore held off a Tettenhall comeback to win 4-3 in Division Two, with Alex Trout, Brad Thacker and Ben Broxton among their scorers, while Vybez Warstones Wanderers were 5-2 victors at AFC Perton despite a double for Yohan Oko.

Bradmore Social fought back from 3-0 down to earn a share of the spoils with Viking United in Division Three thanks to Randy Amayah, Josh Hawkes and Andrew Lan. Jordan Palmer, Luke Scorey and an own goal had put Viking three up.

AFC Huntsmen drew 4-4 with Sedgley Rangers in Division Four – with Shaun Caddy (two), Sean Ward and Robert Finch on target for Huntsmen – while Lewis Bradley, Liam Tibbs and Blaine Tyler fired Black Country Phoenix past Walsall Swifts 3-2. Ryan Greatshead and Bailey Irving scored for Walsall.

There were wins for Warstones Wanderers Monckton and Warstones Wanderers WN in the first round of Staffordshire FA’s TB Williamson Cup.