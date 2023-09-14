Colts start their title defence with fine victory

Connor Armstrong slotted home a 39th-minute penalty into the bottom corner, before substitute Taylor Parkes was introduced in the 65th minute and immediately added a second.

Jacob Burroughs secured the points in the 85th minute, hammering home a shot from the edge of the box set up by Gord Robinson.

Manager Andy Birch said: “A great start to the new season – Gord Robinson and Calum Wyant, two new signings, made a significant difference to the team. It all looks very promising for the new season.”

Elsewhere, AFC Bloxwich comfortably dispatched Gornal West 7-2.

Mick Arnold, Tom Patisson and debutant Jermelle Banner gave them a 3-0 half-time lead.

Banner added three more second-half strikes, with a penalty from man-of-the-match midfielder T J Hayes completing the scoring.

Sedgley’s Lee Dolman notched both consolation goals

Dudley Rangers eased to a 9-0 victory over a young CT Rangers outfit making their league debut.

Scott Fisher (three), Carrick Cheney (two), Sam Collier, Aaron Oldfield, Joel Collins and George Bentley were the goalscorers.

Black Country Blades faced another new side, Delph Runners, running out 11-0 winners.

They were 4-0 up at half-time with strikes from Jack Hill, Ben Morris, Kian Hyde and Harry Edwards.

Substitute Albie Turner came on at half-time, promptly notching a 15-minute hat-trick, before Kieran Hearne hit a late double.

The points were sealed by Hill’s second and the last from Conner Stokes.