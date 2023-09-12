Two are sent off as Darlaston return to winning ways

Aaron Bishop and substitute Khalil Harrison got the goals as the Black Country club emerged victorious from a match which both teams finished with ten men.

Darlaston, knocked out of the cup on penalties last week by Sporting Khalsa, took an early lead through Bishop but then saw Ben Podmore dismissed late in the first half following an altercation with Alport’s Matty Birchall.

The hosts had most of the ball in the second half but could not make the man advantage count before Ryan Alcock saw red for a high tackle 17 minutes from time to even the numbers.

Darlston goalkeeper Will O’Sullivan pulled off two excellent saves as Whitchurch still pushed for a leveller but in stoppage time the visitors caught them on the counter, Harrison racing through to score.

Tividale claimed their first league win of the season with a 3-0 victory at Northwich Victoria.

First half goals from Dom Dell and Ryan Snape put Tivi in control, with Lewis Taylor-Boyce's strike after the break to seal a first Midland League triumph for boss Stuart How.

“I am more relieved, I think,” said How. “This should not have been the first three points we put on the board this season.

“I could not fault anyone. From one to 16 we were top drawer and I thought we were good value for the win. We said before the game it was going to be about the 16 and the subs came on and impacted the game superbly.

“The mood is a lot better than last week, going home on a coach journey with three points.”

Jose Paz got the only goal as AFC Wulfrunians slipped to a 1-0 defeat at Romulus, while George Sankey’s strike was enough for Congleton Town to leave Wolves Casuals with all three points.

A stunning strike from Jamie Beddall was not enough to prevent Dudley Town falling to a 2-1 defeat at Stourport Swifts, with Joe Colley sent-off as they suffered their fifth loss in six matches so far.

“I thought we were the much better side,” said boss Matty Lovatt. “I am gutted for the lads and can’t believe we are on such a run.”

Five different players were on the mark as Cradley Town got back to winning ways in Division One by thumping Chelmsley Town 5-0. Jarod Daniels, Jamie Underhill, Cameron Milne, Dan Harvey and Dan Ward were the men on target.

Elsewhere, a Jake Short hat-trick helped Bilston Town hit five without reply at home to Paget Rangers. Eesa Sawyers and Ethan Pearce were also on the scoresheet.