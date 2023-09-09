Harborough 2 Lye Town 1 - Report

The Leicestershire hosts had the better of the early chances as Rhys Kelly forced goalkeeper Ben Newey into a flying save.

However, on the 36th minute it was Lye who had the lead after a high ball into the box fell to Matthew Fudge who bundled the ball over.

In the second half Harborough searched for an equaliser and Connor Kennedy sent his effort just wide on the hour mark.

The leveller came with 14 minutes remaining as Paul Malone knocked the ball down for Dodzi Agbenu to fire home.