Sporting Khalsa looking to replicate cup success in FA Trophy

Sporting Khalsa manager Ian Rowe

Rowe’s side drew 2-2 with the Citizens last Saturday in their Cup clash televised live on the BBC, before Tuesday evening’s replay saw a repeat of the same scoreline before Sporting progressed, winning on penalties.

Boss Rowe is delighted with the win which sets up a tie with Kettering Town and is hopeful of more success in the FA Trophy first qualifying round tomorrow hosting Grimsby Borough.

He said: “It was a good advert for non-league football. The two clubs battled it out hammer and tongs. We made it hard for ourselves conceding in the 88th minute in the first game and then 120th in the replay. We’ve got a free hit at Kettering. They’re the league above, so there’s no pressure on us.

“We’re not going to win the FA Cup and we have a one per cent chance of winning the FA Trophy.

“There’s probably a one per cent chance of us having a great run in it, but there’s no reason why we can’t win a couple of games.

“We can tick a couple off there, and in the FA Cup and make the best part of seven or eight grand for the club. Every little helps with non-league clubs.”

Rowe will miss this weekend’s Trophy clash as he is attending a friend’s wedding, but the boss will still be picking his side which hasn’t been made easy, although the boss is grateful for a large squad with a busy schedule.

“We had six lads missing (against Darlaston),” he said. “The lads who came into the squad, I told them to stake a claim for the games coming up and they certainly did that.

“I’ve got some decisions to make.

“I’m fortunate enough to run with a big squad. There were five lads who took part last night that haven’t kicked a ball all season.

“Special mentions to them who’d had no football and all contributed.

“As a club and a manager we are grateful for every member of the squad we’ve got and I’m going to have to use that over the next few weeks.”

Also in the FA Trophy, Chasetown host Shepshed Dynamo at Boldmere while Lye Town visit Harborough Town and Hednesford Town welcome Walsall Wood.

In the National League, Kidderminster Harriers entertain Rochdale, while Rushall Olympic travel to South Shields in the National League North.