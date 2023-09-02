Quorn 3 Walsall Wood 2 - Report

Walsall loss

The Wood came into the game hoping to end a two-game losing streak following a home defeat to Lye on Monday.

However, it was Quorn who went ahead in the 12th minute with Tyree Wilson netting on his return from injury. Just five minutes later the visitors replied with Alex Bradley scoring his first goal of the league campaign.

Quorn had suffered just one defeat in their opening five league matches and were undeterred by the equaliser as Reece Fyfe scored in the 22nd minute to put his side back ahead.

The Leicestershire hosts had the ball in the net for a third time on 32 minutes, but this time referee Mitchell Cartwright disallowed the effort for off-side.

Just six minutes after the break the Wood were level again at 3-3 after Jai Verma found the net for the second time this season.

In a tight encounter Joey Butlin sent an effort wide and at the opposite end goalkeeper Kieran Boucher was called into action to deny Wilson.

However, it was Quorn who found the winner with Silvio Bello finding the net on the 64th minute.