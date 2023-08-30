Badgers putting down a marker with early form

The Badgers defeated Stockport Georgians 3-0 to sit fourth in the division, though they have played fewer games than the three sides above them in the table and would leap to the summit with one win.

All their goals were scored in the first half, with Jake Thomas, Reg Smith and Morgan Payne on target.

Manager Alex Curtis said: “An excellent win and some great football, particularly the first half.

“We said in pre-season that we were looking for more depth in the squad and that showed again.

“Steve Vaughan works hard in training on possession of the ball and that was very clear for all to see.”

Elsewhere in the division, Stafford Town drew 0-0 at Stockport Town.

There were crowds of more than 200 at AFC Wulfrunians, Darlaston Town and Dudley Town in the Midland League Premier Division, but only the Robins rewarded their supporters with victory.

Newly-promoted Dudley were set on their way to a first league triumph of the season – 5-0 over Bewdley Town – by a third-minute strike from Harry Crook.

Alex Perry and Owen Massey sealed the points either side of the interval, with substitute Oliver Waddison adding the gloss with a late brace.

Wulfrunians were replaced at the top by Romulus after a 1-0 defeat against Shifnal Town, while Darlo were pegged back in the 98th minute as they drew 2-2 with Congleton Town.

Louis Baker and James Rowland had put them 2-1 ahead.

Unbeaten Lichfield City were 3-0 winners at Northwich Victoria thanks to goals from Daniel Smith, Jack Edwards and Liam Kirton, while Stone Old Alleynians took their fourth draw from five league matches this season at Atherstone Town.

William Lloyd and Louis Anthony had fired Stone into a 2-0 lead, but an 85th-minute penalty completed Atherstone’s comeback.

There were also home defeats for Tividale and Wolverhampton Casuals.

Tivi lost 2-1 to Studley despite a goal for Zacharias Kourouyianni, while Cassies conceded in stoppage time to lose 3-2 against Highgate United, with Stanley Mugisha and Harry Rogers on target for the hosts.

There were plenty of goals in the matches involving our sides in Midland One, Wednesfield overcoming Smethwick Rangers 3-2 thanks to Mitchell Bradford, Rhyce Brown and Nathan Walker.

Wolves Sporting went down 4-3 at Paget Rangers, while Bilston Town were beaten 3-2 at home by Coventry Copsewood.