Walsall Wood 0 Lye Town 1 - Report

Walsall Wood v Lye Town (pic Stu Leggett)

Town manager Grant Joshua said top goalscorer Palmer had been carrying a hamstring problem since Saturday’s draw at Anstey Nomads.

“Two games in 48 hours is kind of difficult for someone who’s picked up a knock but we thought it was worth the risk,” he said.

With Palmer replaced in the 70th minute, Joshua turned to Hanson. “We felt we could get a bit more of a physical presence,” said the manager, and Hanson duly pounced on a mix-up in the Wood defence to roll in the winner.

The visitors’ task should have been more difficult after Adam Meacham was dismissed for picking up a second yellow card, eight minutes from time.

Meacham had gone into the book in the 34th minute after the officials spotted he had used a hand to force the ball into the Walsall goal. When Wood striker Kyle Montague leapt with Meacham and Lye goalkeeper Ben Newey, at a Walsall corner late on, the two outfield players ended up on the turf and their subsequent tussle saw them both carded, with Meacham given his marching orders.