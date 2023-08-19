Sporting Khalsa 6 Heanor Town 1

By Nathan Judah

FIVE goals in 11 second-half minutes – including a hat-trick for star turn Chay Tilt – saw Khalsa roar back to avoid an FA Cup banana skin at home to Heanor Town.

There had been chances at both ends with the visitors looking bright before Sacha Markelic rounded keeper Sam Arnold to score in the 65th minute.

That only seemed to fire up Ian Rowe’s men, though, with Gaz Singh restoring parity within three minutes, rounding Alex Graham.

Tilt then got in on the act, curling into the top corner from distance and then finding the bottom corner with a similar effort to take the game away from a shell-shocked Heanor.

Curvin Sanderson-Ellis made it four, colly slotting in having been played in behind and Tilt saved the best for last with an outstanding strike to bring up his treble.

Substitute Jonathan Letford applied gloss to the final score, volleying in number six.

The result sees Khalsa progress to the first qualifying round, four stages from the entry of EFL clubs. Teams from the level above will in the hat for the draw which takes place on Monday.

