Sporting Khalsa 6 Heanor Town 1

There had been chances at both ends with the visitors looking bright before Sacha Markelic rounded keeper Sam Arnold to score in the 65th minute.

That only seemed to fire up Ian Rowe’s men, though, with Gaz Singh restoring parity within three minutes, rounding Alex Graham.

Tilt then got in on the act, curling into the top corner from distance and then finding the bottom corner with a similar effort to take the game away from a shell-shocked Heanor.

Curvin Sanderson-Ellis made it four, colly slotting in having been played in behind and Tilt saved the best for last with an outstanding strike to bring up his treble.

Substitute Jonathan Letford applied gloss to the final score, volleying in number six.