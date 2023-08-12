Hinckley LR 2 Lye 2 - Report

The visitors took just 15 minutes to open their account when Joe Palmer gave them the lead. However, Hinckley hit back six minutes later, during an exciting first quarter of the game, with Yaegan Gore pulling the game level.
Town were buoyant after their promotion from step-five through the play-offs last season and were keen to reassert themselves in the game.
The visitors were back ahead on the 28th minute mark with Lewis Archer this time finding the net. Once against Hinckley pegged their visitors back as Jarred Acton took advantage of some poor marking from a corner to score the equaliser.