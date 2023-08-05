Kidsgrove 0 Lye Town 0 - Report

LYE Town got a second bite of the FA Cup cherry but will ponder whether they might have got through at the first attempt at Kidsgrove Athletic.

Joe Palmer had a 17th-minute shot turned away by keeper Kieran Harrison with Ben Billingham firing over the rebound and that was about as good as the chances got in the opening 45 minutes, despite the hosts seeing plenty of the ball.

Billingham went close to breaking the deadlock four minutes after half-time when his left-footed shot flew wide of the upright and his free-kick minutes later was too hot for Harrison to handle but Adam Meacham could not take advantage on the rebound.

Palmer was next to test Harrison, cutting in from the left just past the hour but his shot was tame and while there was nearly a sucker punch at the death, Ben Newey produced a big save to send the extra preliminary round tie to a replay.

