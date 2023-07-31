Promoted non-league sides ready to take the next step

National League North Play-Off Final. Brackley Town v Kidderminster Harriers.. Picture by Phil Blagg Photography. PB71-2023

Kidderminster Harriers, Rushall Olympic, Halesowen Town, Walsall Wood and Lye Town all enjoyed glory last season, progressing to the next level up from their previous division.

Meanwhile, for the likes of Hednesford Town it was quite the opposite as they couldn’t avoid the drop.

They may not have survived in the Southern Central Premier, but the Pitmen will be excited and looking forward to the new season, merely because they actually exist as a club.

Kidderminster Harriers find themselves at the pinnacle of non-league football, and will compete for a spot in the English Football League.

Russell Penn and assistant Jimmy O’Connor led the side to their first promotion in 23 years, reaching the National League for what will be their first appearance since 2016.

Winning all of their last six games in the regular season and then three after to seal promotion, it was quite an end to the last term.

With the retention of Ashley Hemmimgs – who scored both play-off final goals – and other key players from last season’s squad, Kidderminster have a good chance of securing a safe and sound spot in the division.

Liam McDonald, a Rushall Olympic legend, wrote himself alongside his players and staff into the club’s history last season, taking them to the highest position in the pyramid they’ve ever been.

Promoted to the National League North for the first time in their history, McDonald said they were ‘underdogs’ last season – and they will certainly take that role again, but don’t count the Pics out.

In the Southern Central Premier lies Halesowen Town and Stourbridge. On the back of their play-off success last season, the Yeltz are now in a league more justifiable for the size of their club.

The huge backing they receive will once again look to push them on and with Paul Smith at the helm there’s no reason why Halesowen won’t look to compete near the top again.

A neither here nor there season last time out was good enough for a mid-table finish for Stourbridge, but joint-bosses Stuart Pierpoint and Leon Broadhurst will seek to challenge more this time out.

The middle part of last season cost Stafford Rangers in the Northern Premier, and without it who knows how the last term could’ve finished.

Boss Matt Hill has retained several players who featured in the squad last year and replaced departed individuals with ones of similar or more quality.

Several who have joined mention Hill’s ambitions aligning up with their own as plenty seem fuelled by success and driven to do well.

Though still available to buy for £1 by a suitable owner, Hednesford Town avoided collapse at the end of the season and were kept afloat by Hayden Dando.

Moreover, they’ll take part in Northern One West this season as loyal boss Danny Glover aims to take his side back to ‘where it should be’, but completely understands the nature of the task in hand.

As Glover previously said about this forthcoming season, it: “won’t be all suns and roses”, but a strong backing from fans will benefit.

Then there’s four local sides in Northern One Midlands. Harry Harris at Walsall Wood wants to take his side further, ambitions and aims are high, and they’ll seek to battle at the top again after storming the Midland Premier last season.

Grant Joshua and his team did a great job with Lye Town and will make sure their side aren’t just there to make up the numbers. Thrashing St Neots Town 6-1 in their promotion-relegation play-off, the Flyers are well up to the standard.