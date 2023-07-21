Former Walsall defender Matt Preston makes permanent Kidderminster Harriers return

SPORT COPYRIGHT TIM STURGESS EXPRESS AND STAR...... 05/02/2022..... Kidderminster v West Ham, fourth round of the FA cup. Pictured, Matt Preston..

The 28-year-old has signed a one-year contract at Aggborough following a successful trial period with the National League Premier club during pre-season.

Preston is already well known to Harriers supporters, following a memorable spell on loan from Solihull Moors during the 2021-22 season.

The centre-back produced a man-of-the-match performance in the club’s FA Cup fourth round defeat to West Ham before breaking his ankle in a league match the following week.

After a lengthy recovery, he spent the end of last season with Brackley but was then injured ahead of the National League North play-off final which Harriers won to secure their return to the top flight of non-league after seven seasons.

“It’s good to be back,” said a beaming Preston in his introductory video with the club after signing his deal. “I used to be here before, snapped my foot off my leg and came back. I’m good to go again!

“The fans were massively supportive when I suffered the injury. Even to this day I’m getting messages from fans, asking how the ankle is. The amount of messages I received at the time was overwhelming.

“How could I not (want to come back here). The club were always in contact, telling me they wanted me to come back. It feels like home.