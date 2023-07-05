Rushall Olympic begin National League North season at home to Farsley Celtic - while Kidderminster welcome Woking

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

Rushall Olympic will begin life in the National League North at home to Farsley Celtic - while Kidderminster Harriers' National League return starts at home to Woking.

Rushall Olympic celebrate their promotion (Simon Kimber)
Rushall Olympic celebrate their promotion (Simon Kimber)

Liam McDonald's Pics won promotion to the second tier of non-league football following a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Nuneaton in May.

Now they have discovered they will begin their historic first campaign in the National League North at home to Farsley Celtic.

In a busy August, the Pics will make trips to Curzon Ashton and Hereford, before former Championship side Scunthorpe United make the trip to Dales Lane on August 19.

Other key fixtures include back to back festive clashes with Tamworth on Boxing and New Year Day - with their season coming to a close at home to Warrington Town on April 20.

Elsewhere, Russ Penn's Harriers begin their first National League campaign since 2016 on home soil against Woking.

A home clash with West Midlands rivals Solihull Moors will take place at Aggborough on September 2016.

The festive period will see Kidderminster travel to Boreham Wood on Boxing Day before the reverse fixture on New Years Day.

Harriers will travel to take on Solihull on February 10 and the season will conclude with a home clash against Altrincham on April 29.

Non league
Kidderminster Harriers
Rushall Olympic
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News