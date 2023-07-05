Rushall Olympic begin National League North season at home to Farsley Celtic - while Kidderminster welcome Woking

Rushall Olympic celebrate their promotion (Simon Kimber)

Liam McDonald's Pics won promotion to the second tier of non-league football following a dramatic penalty shoot-out win over Nuneaton in May.

Now they have discovered they will begin their historic first campaign in the National League North at home to Farsley Celtic.

In a busy August, the Pics will make trips to Curzon Ashton and Hereford, before former Championship side Scunthorpe United make the trip to Dales Lane on August 19.

Other key fixtures include back to back festive clashes with Tamworth on Boxing and New Year Day - with their season coming to a close at home to Warrington Town on April 20.

Elsewhere, Russ Penn's Harriers begin their first National League campaign since 2016 on home soil against Woking.

A home clash with West Midlands rivals Solihull Moors will take place at Aggborough on September 2016.

The festive period will see Kidderminster travel to Boreham Wood on Boxing Day before the reverse fixture on New Years Day.