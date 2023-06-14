Rushall Olympic capture winger Jake Gosling as Jason Cowley leaves Stourbridge for Hereford

Rushall signing Jake Gosling

The 29-year-old has experience in the Football League with the likes of Exeter City and Bristol Rovers, and was also capped 12 times by Gibraltar between 2014 and 2018.

Following his arrival, Pics boss Liam McDonald said: “Jake is an unbelievably talented footballer. What a signing this is as he will add so much to us.

“We need players like this for the level that we are going in to.

“He’s played in The Football League and on the international stage, so we are bringing in someone with real calibre. He’ll add creativity and goals and I am really excited with this signing.”

The Pics have also retained Andre Landell, Jourdain Masidi, Will Shorrock and Callum Coyle ahead of the new season.

Stourbridge’s main marksman Jason Cowley has stepped up to the National League North after completing a move to Hereford.

Cowley joined Stourbridge from Bromsgrove Sporting in the summer of 2021 and netted 40 goals in 66 matches across his two-year spell at the War Memorial Stadium.

The 27-year-old finished as Stourbridge’s leading goalscorer last season with 28 in 49 outings, and will join Hereford for an undisclosed fee.

Lye Town have landed a double swoop for Lewis Worsey and Kye Billingham-Belle from Sporting Khalsa and Sutton Coldfield Town respectively.

Although Worsey has announced his departure, Khalsa have signed former Redditch and Alvechurch winger Dilano Reid.

Defender Brett Lloyd and midfielder Cain Smith have committed themselves to the Lions for next season.

Elsewhere, Chasetown have acquired the services of centre-back Tom Unwin. The 23-year-old joined the Scholars from Kettering Town in July 2022 but chose to step away from football last season.

Unwin has committed himself to Chasetown for the 2023-24 season, and the Scholars have also retained attacker Kieron Berry.

Hednesford Town have secured the signature of midfielder Ryan Andrews from Romulus.