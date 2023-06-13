Harry Harris has no time to rest from Walsall Wood work

Harry Harris

Harris led Wood to Midland Premier success last season, guiding them into Northern One Midlands at step four of the non-league pyramid.

It was an incredible season with great triumph for Harris in his first full year of management, and the 34-year-old hasn’t taken much time out since the conclusion of the season either.

The Wood boss has worked tirelessly alongside his day-to-day job in flooring and family life to retain and sign players, as he seeks more glory with his side in the next term.

He said: “I haven’t stopped if I’m honest, it’s like a full-time job, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I’ve been planning my sessions, and got every session for pre-season in my book all planned.

“I’ve been speaking to players and teams to get games sorted. It’s been non-stop.

“I’ve told the lads I want them to keep themselves ticking over physically but mentally switch off, because it was tough last season with us being top the whole time.

“After a couple of pre-season sessions we’ll be right into it and the hard work will start right away.”

Walsall Wood won 25 games last season, topping the table after three, and staying put for the remainder of the term.

Harris believes that the triumph of last season has inspired his side to achieve more, but they understand their status and where they stand compared to others.

“I think the success last season has given the lads the fire in the belly to carry on winning things,” said Harris. “We haven’t set any goals to go and win the league or anything because it’ll be a tough league. They’re hungry. I’ve seen lots of videos on social media of them training, it’s good to see.

“I know they’re going to come back ready to hit the ground running. I’m thinking exactly the same as I was this time last year. I want a good pre-season and then we want to take each game as it comes. We’re under no illusions, we know exactly who we are and what we are. It’s a league full of big clubs, with some big players.

“Some teams are signing players from higher levels and are looking to go and win it. But, with us, it’s just about going into every game and enjoying it, enjoying the level, the new grounds and seeing where we are at the end of the season.”

Wood have retained managers’ player of the season Jai Verma alongside a large number of last season’s squad, while adding goalkeeper Kieran Boucher, striker Owen Watkins and midfielder Alex Bradley from Tamworth.

Harris is delighted with the signings he’s made saying: “The main objective was to try and tie everyone down.

“There are a couple that will be leaving, retiring and moving on to seek more regular football. I looked quickly to tie the rest of them down. I’ve signed three so far which I’m really pleased with, they are three brilliant acquisitions for the club.

“Jai spoke to a lot of clubs. He didn’t want to go but he was well-sought after.

“There were a few clubs after him but he had a good think about it and said he’d enjoyed it here, and liked working with myself.

“I think I get the best out of him and he wants another season, obviously, playing a higher level with us.

“I’d never stand in his way because he’s a really good player but I was delighted when he said that he wanted to stay.”

On Bradley, Harris said: “It’s been in the pipeline for six months.

“I think with us getting promoted it tipped him over the edge to come. He’s really looking forward to it and getting himself really fit.”

Having the right characters in the dressing room is just as important as quality of players for Harris, as the Wood boss builds his side for next year. He said: “I’ve had people say to me ‘are you interested in so and so?’ but the character of these players that has been mentioned to me I don’t feel that they are what we are about and what we do.