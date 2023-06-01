Osborne strikes as Hawkins lift Wolverhampton & District League Charity Cup

Hawkins Sports lift the Wolverhampton & District Sunday League Charity Cup at Molineux Picture: Philip Reade

Osborne, who only recently returned to action following his recovery from a broken leg, bagged the the only goal of a tight yet incident-packed encounter watched by more than 600 supporters at Molineux.

It meant Hawkins – already runners-up in two cup competitions – ended a season in which they also finished second in the Division One table with a trophy to show for their efforts.

They were probably fearing the worst again after Louie Mason, scorer of 39 goals over the course of the campaign, failed to convert a penalty on the stroke of half- time.

But just when the match appeared to be heading for extra-time, Osborne popped up with the winner to spark jubilant scenes of celebration.

In truth, they were a little too jubilant. Jordan Spragg was one of three players to remove his shirt in celebrations.

That meant he received a second yellow card, meaning Hawkins had to see out the remaining few minutes with just 10 men.

Thankfully, they proved equal to the challenge, the victory ensuring they would not spend the summer wondering about a season which might have been.