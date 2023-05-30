Tividale boss Dave King hopes to end reign by going out with JW Hunt Cup

Tividale manager Dave King

The final of the historic non-league competition sees Midland League Premier rivals Tividale and Lichfield City go head-to-head in aid of charity.

Tividale will help it is successful farewell for long-serving manager Dave King, who will depart the club after seven years and 310 games following this evening’s showpiece.

Tividale finished 15th this season, with Lichfield 11th, eight points better off.

The competition has been raising money for Beacon Centre for the Blind for almost a century and will do so tonight in a bid to add to the £390,000 it has raised for the cause.

Alex Hamil MBE, president of the JW Hunt Cup, said: “We’re incredibly proud of the JW Hunt Cup which is one of the last remaining open charity football cup competitions in the country and we’d like to thank all the teams involved this season for their support.

“The final should be a great game and I would urge all local football fans to come along to enjoy it and help us raise funds for a great cause.”

The first final for the JW Hunt Cup was played at Molineux on April 14, 1927, where Short Heath United were champions with a 2-0 victory over Cannon.