Wolverhampton Sunday League Charity Cup final set to be held at Molineux

Molineux will play host to the Wolverhampton Sunday League Charity Cup Final

Emerald Athletic and Hawkins Sports will contest the match at the home of Wolves for the first time since 2019.

The match kicks off at 7pm, and admission will £6 – with cash and card payments accepted.

League secretary Phil Reade said: “The Sunday League will be donating to a local charity from the proceeds from the final.

“We are glad to be back at Molineux having been unable to use the prestigious venue since 2019 due to the Covid pandemic lockdown and England playing there last year.

“We wish both teams the best of luck and hope they enjoy the occasion.”

Meanwhile, applications are now being accepted for clubs to join the league next season.

For further information on how to join, please contact Reade on 07930 561837.