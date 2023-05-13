Tipton Town's FA Cup heroes to return for anniversary

The Tipton Town squad that made it to the FA Cup first round in 2010/11 were reunited for a special friendly match in 2021

Tipton's will take on a John Hill invitation team formed of players who reached the first round of the FA Cup in the 2010-11 season under him

One of the club's biggest achievements, Tipton came through six rounds of the competition to book a visit to Carlisle United of League One, six divisions above them.

Hundreds of fans made the journey north and although Tipton lost 6-0 on the day, the cup run is still remembered and around 14 members of the squad will turn out for the game.

Hill left the club in 2012 to successfully manage Halesowen Town, who he took to step two of the non-league pyramid.

John said: "I have got nothing but great memories of managing Tipton, who I joined after managing Sunday side Toll End, where I took a number of the players there.

"We won the West Midlands Premier and went up to the Midland Alliance and finished runners up but the FA Cup run was certainly one of the highlights of managing a great club.

"We seemed to win so many games to get to the first round and received wonderful support from the fans at Carlisle, they appeared to outnumber or outshout the home fans and apart from the result it was a great day.

"It is a wonderful club, part of the community for 75 years and I was only too happy to get involved with celebrating that, and 51 years of football on the same ground .

"There will be a few old legs involved but I have managed to get a squad of 22 together to see the game out so it should be a good occasion."

The club is also celebrating 51 years of playing at the same ground at Tipton Sports Academy on Wednesbury Oak Road.

Club secretary Ann Wheale said she hoped people would come out to celebrate the anniversary and remember the FA Cup run which she said captured the imagination.

She said: "We have had some lean times recently but we are on the way back under Neil (first team manager Perks) and hope to get back to step six as soon as possible.

"This will be a great opportunity to look back on the FA Cup run and come down and see what Tipton Town FC is all about – we are proud of our history and hope for a good turnout on the night."