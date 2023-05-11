Dudley Rangers bring home the cup as Juice double up

Jungle Juice celebrate winning the Ken Pemberton Cup at Wolverhampton Casuals’ Brinsford Lane ground Dudley Rangers United with the BP Roberts Cup after their 4-1 victory

The game started fast with a goal by Scott Fisher in the first five minutes, but opponents AFC Willenhall equalised almost immediately.

Callum Campbell then scored a header for Rangers, followed by another Fisher goal to make it 3-1 at half-time.

And midway through second half, Tyler Charris wrapped up the victory and the trophy for Rangers.

Jungle Juice have completed the Division Three and Ken Pemberton Cup double.

They edged out AFC Bradmore in the Ken Pemberton Cup final on Friday night and then sealed the Division Three title with a 5-1 victory over WV United on Sunday.

Elsewhere in Division Three, second-placed AFC Bradmore won 2-1 at ECC United, but Old Bush Athletic Blues could still overtake them in their final game.

AFC Perton defeated Balls To Cancer 6-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Samuel Dean and goals by Carl George, Andy Thomas and Tom Habgood.

And Hattas were 2-1 winners at ECC Sports thanks to Rumell Campbell and Akio Ellis. Troy Hewitt replied for Sports.

Division One runners-up Hawkins Sports ended their league campaign with a 4-2 triumph over Sporting Athletic.

Louie Mason and Matt Hearsey scored two each for Hawkins, while Yaya Bah replied with his own brace for Sporting Athletic.

AFC Bentley secured the Division Two title with a 4-1 victory over KT Rangers in midweek and then followed that up with a 3-3 draw against Belgrade on Sunday.

Wolves Pack United also secured the Division Five title in midweek – the leaders drawing 2-2 against second-placed NRB Warstones Wanderers, who can no longer catch them.

NRB overcame MG FC 5-1 at the weekend, with Jacob McCalla (two), Chad Birch, Omar Haughton and Reece Chambers on target.

Elsewhere, Pattingham Panthers earned a 2-2 draw against Portobello Rangers thanks to Marc Carrington and an own goal.

And Tettenhall Athletic defeated Wolves Nations 2-1, with Ben Jacques and Matt Smith on target.