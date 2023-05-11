Diffusion drop their first points of the season

Diffusion, who had chalked up seven straight wins, had to settle for a share of the spoils in an eight-goal thriller against visiting MNF Allstarz Vets.

The hosts appeared to be on course for an eighth victory after going 3-1 up early in the second period thanks to a well taken treble from Simeon Ritchie.

However, Allstarz were not down and out of the game and they stormed back in superb fashion to take a 4-3 lead which looked to have earned them a fourth league success. But is was not to be as Diffusion showed their title winning credentials one more time and earned a last minute penalty which Luke Pinnock converted to grab a late point for the league winners. The Allstarz responses came from Yaqoob Malik, Omari Sampson, Alex Fletcher and Neil Julka.

Diffusion will round off their league season this Sunday when they take on Issa Casuals.