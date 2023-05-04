Sunday league cup finals produce two big upsets

Tettenhall celebrate winning the Vin Boden Cup in the Wolverhampton & District Sunday League. Picture: Phil Reade

There were two red cards as Warstones edged out the recently-crowned Division One champions Codsall Legion Sundats 1-0 to lift the GA Evans Cup at Wolverhampton Casuals’ Brinsford Lane home on Friday night.

Tettenhall also produced a surprise as they beat Division Two champions-elect AFC Bentley in the final of the Vin Boden Cup on Sunday.

In a tight first half, the only goal was a spectacular one – a Kieran Large half-volley from outside of the box nestling in the top corner.

Tettenhall wrapped up the game in the second half with goals from Tom Rowley and a debut strike from Charles Hague-Jones, almost two years after signing for the club and returning from major knee surgery.

And that allowed Tettenhall to pick up the first trophy in their 18-year history.

NRB Warstones Wanderers survived The Roaring Meg biting back in normal time to win Staffordshire FA’s Sam Kimberley Trophy on penalties.

NRB made a splash by going into a 2-0 lead, but The Roaring Meg dragged their opponents under by levelling up at 2-2.

However, Tom Greenhouse snatched victory from the jaws of defeat with the crucial penalty save in the shootout.

There were also plenty of league games, with Division One runners-up Hawkins Sports winning twice – 3-1 at New Hampton Warstones in midweek and 5-0 over Red Lion Wanderers on Sunday.

Their goals were scored by Matty Bestall, Louie Mason, Luke Ellis, Callum Head and George Whitehouse.

Jungle Juice moved to the brink of the Division Three title with two wins in a week – a 4-0 victory over AFC Perton and a 10-0 hammering of ECC United on Sunday, who also lost 6-1 at Hattas in midweek.

Shea Hegarty (three), Kyran Evans (two) and Bradley Shinton got the goals for Hattas

Also in midweek, WV United drew 2-2 with Balls to Cancer, while second-bottom WV United also earned a 4-3 triumph on Sunday at AFC Perton, for whom Ryan McDermott, Luke Rannello and Carl George scored.

Richard Chin scored in DY United’s 6-1 defeat at Dudley United, while Balls to Cancer won 1-0 at ECC Sports and AFC Bradmore overcame Old Bush Athletic 2-0.

AFC Willenhall won an eight-goal thriller against Barnhurst Lane Lions in Division Four, coming from 3-1 down to win 5-3.

Wolves Pack United just needed to avoid defeat against second-placed NRB Warstones Wanderers last night to clinch the Division Five title. The Pack are on 52 points – 16 points ahead of NRB – but the chasing side have five games remaining after yesterday evening’s top-of-the-table. Wolves Pack United moved to the brink of the title with an 8-0 triumph at Portobello Rangers thanks to hat-tricks from Rheyce Brown and Leon Owen-Salmon, as well as a goal apiece from Elvis Ejob and Franck Keli.

NRB Warstones Wanderers kept themselves in it with a 2-0 victory over Tettenhall Athletic thanks to Joscelyn Allen and Chad Birch.

Elsewhere, Bushbury Hill wrapped up their league programme with a 3-0 triumph over Raytheon with goals Ryan Blower (two) and Ryan Jones.

There were also big away wins for Portobello Rangers – 10-1 at MG FC – and Pattingham Panthers – 7-1 at Wolves Nations.