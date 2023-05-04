Russon up for the cup in first season as boss

Russon, who joined the Beacon Sunday League club as a player only last term, was delighted after his new charges defeated newly-crowned Lester Charity Cup winners Trysull Athletic 2-1 to claim this particular piece of silverware.

Athletics' Dominic Constable had the first clear-cut chance on seven minutes, but his close-range shot was dealt comfortably by the impressive Aaron Payne in Sporting's goal. At the other end, Mike Hopson was equal to Josh Homer's 25-yard free-kick.

Tyler Goodyear, the league's leading goalscorer, was always a threat and, following a corner, he headed over from close range.

Russon, whose side also finished runners-up in the league's Paycare Division, will have been admired by Homer's stunning free-kick that broke the deadlock on 35 minutes.

Lewis Round won a free-kick on the left and from the resulting strike, Homer fired his shot from an acute angle over Hopson, who got a hand to it but could not prevent it flying into the top corner.

Trysull battled to find an equaliser before the break and skipper Joel Craner carved out a close-range opportunity, but saw his shot fall agonisingly wide of an upright.

The second period started at a frenetic pace and Lewis Round had two great chances to increase Sporting Gornal's lead, first blazing over, before forcing Hopson to pull off a fine save with his feet to block an inevitable second goal.

Sporting did, however, forge further ahead on 67 minutes. Connor Stokes' corner evaded everyone in the box and it fell invitingly for Goodyear to head in from close range to claim his 32nd goal of the campaign.

Man-of-the-match Lewis Round forced a fine save from Hopson with five minutes to go, before Athletic grabbed a lifeline deep into injury time.

Sam Collier headed home from close range to set up a nervy final few minutes, but Sporting held firm to secure their first ever cup final appearance with a victory.

After the celebrations, proud manager Matty Russon said:"It's been a fantastic season. I'm really excited and looking forward to next season to see what we can achieve."

AFC Bloxwich came through a memorable 'marathon' final to put their name on their first piece of Beacon Sunday silverware.

They took on holders Wombourne Athletic in this season's Clinton Cup final and came through a tense sudden death penalty shootout to emerge winners after a 2-2 draw at the end of normal and extra-time.

It was a night when Bloxwich bounced back from an early-goal setback to lead until the 96th minute when Athletic levelled and forced extra-time.

There was no addition to the scoreline and it was Bloxwich who eventually held their nerve to claim victory with two successful sudden death spot-kicks.

The hard-working Nick Arnold was a two-goal hero for Bloxwich, while Brandon Malpass and Ben Aust responded for Athletic in normal time. The all-important spot-kick winner was put away confidently by Bloxwich's George Congreaves.

With the Beacon programme drawing to a close Sedgley & Gornal United West ran out comfortable 6-0 winners in their penultimate Paycare Division league fixture against visiting Hagley United, as Callum O'Connell hit four.