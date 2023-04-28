Joshua’s Lye Town are 'all business' for their big day out

Grant Joshua Pic: Stuart Leggett

Lye of the Midland League Premier travel to Cambridgeshire facing the Saints of the Northern Premier Midlands Division for a step 4/5 play-off game.

The Flyers, who finished second to Walsall Wood, are hopeful of victory to reach the next level and create some club history.

Lye boss Joshua is looking forward to the occasion, hoping to lead his side to glory, and ensures his side are fully focused on the task in hand.

He said: “We’re not going there for a day out, we’ve got a job to do. We’re really looking forward to it.

“It’s going to be a difficult game.

“My message to the players is, with all due respect to St Neots, it’s not about the team we are playing, it’s about what we do on the day, how we conduct ourselves and how we play. We’re focused on us and what we can do.

“It’s a big game for the club, probably the biggest game in recent history. We need to stay humble and focused because we’re not going there to make the numbers up.

“We’re going there to get where we think we should be at the end of the game, in step four.

“We’ll be ready, we will be bright and we’ll give it a good go.”

Joshua revealed there’s no pressure on his side to reach the next step after an emphatic season so far, and the Flyers’ boss is proud of his side no matter how it turns out this weekend.

“There’ll be no pressure on them at all. I’ll take that completely off them,” he added. “They’ve just got to go and do what they have done all season and that’s go and get a result against a tough team away from home, that’s nothing new to us.

“We’re not going to sit back – we’ll go forward and attack and open the game up because that’s where our strengths are.

“We’ve had a fantastic season. To only lose four games since the start of October has got us to where we need to. It was maybe unexpected for some, but not me and with the group of players we have.

“I knew they would come good at some point, it was just about finding that consistency, that focus and drive to get to where we want to be.