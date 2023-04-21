Harry Harris' delight for Walsall Wood

Walsall Wood champions Walsall Wood champions

Wood put together a run of five games unbeaten to see off late pressure from second-placed Lye Town and clinched the league on Tuesday with a 3-0 win over Romulus.

With an outstanding 25 wins from 37 games and 84 points so far this season, it’s been quite the year for Harris’ side who have progressed to step four of non-league football for next season.

Harris, in his first full year of management, is ecstatic for his side to get over the line and extremely proud of his players.

He said: “I’m over the moon, it’s hard to put into words how I feel.

“I’m really buzzing, I’ve been quite speechless. It’s amazing and I can’t believe it. I’m bursting with pride and I’m really happy for the players.

“I said to them Tuesday night they’re not only special players, they’re special people and they are top lads. I’ve got to know them all personally since I took over and they’re all brilliant.

“The team spirit just shows with the performances on the pitch all season.

“We had our first night out seven games into the season and I looked around and saw the team spirit and knew we had something special.

“The volunteers, board and committee have all chipped in this season in some ways to have it right for the players.

“I’m buzzing for them all because they’ve never been at step four and we’ve created history for the football club.”

Harris’s side topped the table following the third game of the season and have stayed there since. The Wood boss gave himself some credit, too, after leading them to glory as he looks ahead to facing Studley in the final game of the season tomorrow.

“If I’m being totally honest, I’m really proud of myself. It’s not easy to give yourself credit but I am really proud of what I’ve done.

“It’s not just me, but my assistant Steve Hinks and the rest of the staff and the players because the mentality they’ve shown this season is frightening.

“They’ve worked really hard so we’re going to enjoy this week and go into the game relaxed.

“We’re going to just play with freedom and got a party planned afterwards.

“It’s a game of football at the end of the day and we want to win every game. If we do it’ll make the whole day a lot better, so we’ll want to go and win.

“We’re going to enjoy it and then the hard work for myself will start in May to get ready for next season.”

Elsewhere, Darlaston Town welcome Tividale while Lichfield City entertain Romulus and second-placed Lye Town welcome AFC Wulfrunians before they head into the play-offs.