Walsall Wood move to within one win of Midland Premier title

Ball control from Josh Mansell. Picture: Jim Wall.

Joey Butlin’s finish in the 19th minute was enough to separate the teams and Wood are now four points clear at the summit with just two games remaining.

They face Romulus at home tonight knowing that a win will secure them the title.

If it does not go to plan tonight, however, they will travel to Studley at the weekend with a second chance to win the crown on the final day of the season.

Closest rivals Lye Town did their bit and kept the pressure on Wood, by beating Studley 2-0.

Joe Palmer and Zidan Sutherland got the goals, but Lye are relying on Wood slipping up if they have any hope of stealing the title.

Elsewhere in the league, Darlaston Town beat Lichfield City 1-0.

A superb 77th-minute free-kick from Reece Mason separated the sides, which brought an end to a run of poor results for Darlaston.

Boss Dean Gill said: “We are not a side that historically do well on 3G but in terms of every player doing what I asked of them that is probably as well as we have played all season.

“Lichfield are a very good side, particularly on their home 3G surface and in Ivor Green they have a highly-respected, successful gaffer who has a great understanding of football at this level.

“I was delighted with how we defended and closed the ball and player down for 90 minutes, restricting them to very few clear shots at goal, and handling their goal threat particularly well.”

Arman Khoshkhoo scored a late winner against his old side as Tividale came from behind to beat AFC Wulfrunians 2-1.

Youngster Ethan Jarrett put the hosts ahead after nine minutes, before Jason Wood drew Tividale level early in the second half. Khoshkhoo, who spent time in Wulfrunians’ youth team, then found a 90th-minute winner from the edge of the box to secure all three points.

Bewdley Town also won, beating Market Drayton Town 2-0, while Stone Old Alleyians lost 4-0 to Romulus, Stourport Swifts were beaten 2-0 by Racing Club Warwick and Wolverhampton Casuals lost 4-0 to Whitchurch Alport.

In Midland League Division One, Dudley Town ended their home league season on a high with a 2-1 win over Shawbury United, thanks to a brace from Kyle Montague.

Elsewhere in the league, Cradley Town won 3-0 against Ingles thanks to Kaine Butler, Taylor Need and Kofi Williams, while Bilston Town drew 1-1 with Hinckley AFC.

Lucas Edmonds scored as Smethwick Rangers drew 1-1 with Chelmsley Town and Wednesfield drew 2-2 with Coton Green after goals from Rhys Horton and Oscar Searle.

Wolves Sporting fell to a 4-3 loss away at Coventry Copsewood, while 10-man OJM Black Country lost 2-1 to Stapenhill despite a goal for Zaqib Hussain.

In the North West Counties League Division One South, Brocton’s 2-2 draw with Ashville means they will travel to Sandbach United for their play-off semi-final this weekend.

Will Whieldon put Brocton ahead, before goalkeeper Tony Allsopp was sent off and they were reduced to 10 men. Morgan Payne restored Brocton’s lead before Ashville converted a penalty.