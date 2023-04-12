Notification Settings

Walsall Wood rally in the nick of time to stay ahead in race

Non league

Leaders Walsall Wood survived a Racing Club Warwick fightback to strike a crucial late winner in the dramatic Midland Premier title race.

Lye Town and Highgate United

Wood, leaders for much of the campaign, have been required to stave off late pressure from in-form chasers Lye Town in recent weeks and months.

And an Easter Monday trip to third-placed Warwick may have been a sticking point – but Harry Harris’ visitors eventually came through with Jai Verma’s 88th-minute winner.

Dan Gyasi’s ninth-minute headed opener was added to when Carter Lycett’s corner found the hosts’ net on the stroke of half-time.

Things unravelled though as Warwick struck twice in eight minutes to set up a nervy finale before Jay Lionga was dismissed for a second yellow card for the hosts. Seconds later Wood star Verma to come up trumps with his 21st goal of the campaign in the nick of time.

Harris’ side make a swift return to action this week and travel to relegation-battling Wolverhampton Casuals, who need a point to secure survival, tomorrow night.

Chasers Lye are hot on Wood’s heals after a 2-0 home victory over Highgate United, who dropped to seventh.

Two second-half goals saw he hosts’ Joseph Palmer break the deadlock on the hour before Sam Tye made the points safe late on. Lye have played a game more than Wood and focus on League Cup matters this evening, with a semi-final at home to Whitchurch Alport.

Stourport Swifts climbed to fourth with an impressive win at Whitchurch – where all three goals without reply arrived in the first period. Jack Watts scored twice in three minutes before Cameren Philip effectively got the job done before half-time for the visitors.

A fifth defeat on the spin having previously been unbeaten in eight has seen Darlaston Town down to eighth.

Dean Gill’s side lost 2-0 at home to AFC Wulfrunians, who had Jake Webb on target either side of half-time. Wulfrunians are 12th, three points from breaching the top 10.

Lichfield City, in ninth, suffered a surprising 1-0 defeat at already-relegated Market Drayton Town. Sam Fitzgerald missed an early penalty for the visitors.

Tividale, in 16th, saw off Wolverhampton Casuals 2-1 through Jack Fletcher’s stoppage-time winner.

Bewdley Town slipped to 15th with a 4-0 home defeat to Shifnal after three first half goals were shipped.

Dudley Town are on the brink of the Division One title after Daniel Danks’ injury-time winner over Chelmsley Town.

Visitors Chelmsley had struck back to equalise from Danks’ opener. With a superior goal difference, the Robins need three points from the final three games for the title.

OJM Black Country are fifth, in the final play-off spot, after a 2-0 win at Shawbury with Bilston Town a place and two points further back following a 4-0 home defeat to Droitwich Spa.

Smethwick Rangers are two points clear of Heath Hayes and the drop zone despite a 3-0 defeat at Wolverhampton Sporting. Rangers have four games in hand on Hayes.

Cradley Town sealed safety with a 2-1 win at rock-bottom Haughmond. Substitutes Chris Bladen and Kieran Price found the net.

Stafford Town have been relegated from the North West Counties First Division South and were thrashed 5-0 at Brocton, who have the play-offs to look forward to.

