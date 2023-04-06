Trysull Athletic’s derby victory to grab a final berth

Their impressive chase for silverware saw them sink the hopes of arch rivals Trysull FC this week when they emerged worthy 2-0 winners in the semi-finals of the 353 Photography-sponsored Chell Cup, writes Dave McLean.

Having grabbed a crucial fifth minute lead through Dominic Constable, Athletic held the advantage and it was Callum Kearney who added a vital second goal with 20 minutes remaining.

Outstanding for Athletic was man-of-the-match Jabari Spence, while playing a key role was keeper Jimmy Harris who kept their opponents at bay in the closing stages.

Athletic, who are also through to the league’s flagship Lester Charity Cup final and another meeting against Trysull FC, face league runners up AFC Sporting Gornal in the Chell final on April 26 (7.45pm).

Meanwhile, Diffusion Veterans have secured their first Beacon title – without playing a match at the weekend!

This week saw Sportsman Vets chalk up a 2-0 away success at HC Rangers in the Concentric Property 030s section, so giving Diffusion the crown with two matches remaining. Stefan Samuel struck two late goals for Sportsman.

Staying with the veterans section and Issa Casuals eased into the final of the Roger Brindley Memorial Cup after running out 5-2 away victors over AFC Broadlands.

Kevin Humpage was the star of the show for Casuals with a well taken treble, receiving good support from two-goal Ash Smith. Replying for Broadlands were Dan Newton and Russ Ambrose.

Casuals’ opponents in the final, on Sunday April 23 (1.30pm), are Shere Punjab Wolves Seniors. All four Beacon finals will be played at AFC Wulrunians ground.

The final four group qualifiers in The Sports Shop Kingswinford sponsored Clinton Cup are now confirmed as AFC Bloxwich, AFC Goldthorne, Wombourne Athletic and Sedgley & Gornal United West.

This week, S&G West emerged narrow 3-2 winners over Hagley United with goals from Lee Dolman, Sam York and Callum O’Connell. Junior Kavetu replied with a brace for Hagley.

In the draw for the Clinton Cup semi finals (on April 16) AFC Bloxwich entertain AFC Goldthorne while S&G United West are at home to Wombourne Athletic. The final is scheduled for Friday, April 28 (7.45pm) at AFC Wulrunians ground.

Applications are now being accepted for the 2023/24 Beacon league season.

The long established afternoon league is inviting entries from present, new and old clubs in their open age and over-30s sections.