Harry Harris unhappy with 'attitude' as Walsall Wood's lead chopped

Action between Tividale & Stourport Swifts

Wood, leaders of the Midland Premier for much of the campaign, have now won just once from the last four after defeat to the mid-table Shropshire hosts.

The deficit at the top has been sliced to just three points from second-placed rivals Lye Town, who beat Uttoxeter. Wood do have a game in hand.

Harris, though, sounded a note of warning that players will be dropped if standards drop.

He said: “If I’m being honest, we turned up and thought it was going to be easy and we have done everything, wrong today.

“Everything we did Tuesday night (1-0 win over high-flying Darlaston), we showed heart and desire and good quality, it was completely different on Saturday. And we thought the game was just going to be easy.”

Harris, whose side had Ryan Nesbitt’s fourth-minute opener cancelled out, added: “The lads must realise now there is a strong squad of 23 and everyone wants to play and if they drop their standards like they did today they then won’t play.”

Wood have six games left and welcomed back Adam McGurk and Joe Fitzpatrick from injury.

Lye’s incredible charge up the table continued with an easy 4-0 home win over lowly Uttoxeter – where Adam Meacham and Josh Hesson scored inside two minutes.

Nathan Scott and Ben Billingham rounded off the win.

Darlaston, in fourth, lost ground on Shifnal Town directly above them with a 2-1 away defeat. Rivel Mardenborough had equalised just after half-time.

Lichfield City remained ninth with a 2-1 home win over Atherstone Town thanks to goals from Max Dixon and skipper Kyle Patterson’s headed winner 15 minutes from time.

Thomas Poole was at the double as mid-table AFC Wulfrunians secured a comfortable 3-0 home win to relegate bottom side Market Drayton Town.

Bewdley Town lost 3-0 at home to Romulus and Wolverhampton Casuals remain just six points clear of safety after a 3-1 defeat at Studley.

Tividale recorded a welcome point after a home stalemate against sixth-placed Stourport Swifts.

In Division One, leaders Dudley Town were beaten for just a fourth time in the league this season by play-off chasing Droitwich Spa.

It was a rare day to forget for the Robins at their Noose Lane home.

Harry Crook and Alex Cameron had scored to fight back to 2-2 but Spa struck twice late on.

Cameron was shown a second yellow card late on. Town are still 14 points clear, though rivals have seven games left.

Bilston Town consolidated a play-off spot in fifth with a 2-0 win at Ingles with Eesa Sawyers and Ethan Pearce on target. Mid-table Wednesfield lost 2-0 at Shawbury.

With lowly Smethwick Rangers and Cradley Town without action, Heath Hayes gave survival hopes a shot in the arm with a crunch 2-0 home success over Coventry Copsewood with Brad Rolston and Daniel Sheppard on target.