Confident Walsall Wood have title glory in their sights

Walsall Wood manager Harry Harris (Jim Wall)

Table-toppers Wood opened up a six-point lead over second-placed Lye Town with the win over the Citizens at Oak Park, with Darlaston dropping to third with the loss.

Harris’s side edge closer to the Midland Premier title with seven fixtures remaining and a game in hand on those below them. The Wood boss was thrilled with the win, thanks to Jai Verma’s goal.

He said: “We’ve got to take confidence from the Darlaston game into Saturday and going forward because we know if we can play like that we could beat anyone on our day. It was probably the best performance all season at home.

“There was a lot riding on it so I think it’s a nice relief to get into the changing rooms and celebrate it.

“They’re a humble bunch of lads, we know that we’ve just got to keep going and get over the line to get the reward that they deserve.

“We were really up for it and we showed a lot of heart, desire and quality, so it was pleasing.”

Harris expects no easier game this weekend as Wood visit Whitchurch Alport, saying: “We’re going to have to be on our game. If we are, then I fully believe that we can win. We’ve got to try and win as many as possible and do what we’ve done all season.”

Elsewhere, AFC Wufrunians welcome Market Drayton Town, while Bewdley Town host Romulus and Darlaston Town visit Shifnal. Stone Old Alleynians welcome RC Warwick after a 3-0 loss to Atherstone Town, who Lichfield City entertain after a 1-0 defeat to Whitchurch. Wolverhampton Casuals travel to Studley while Lye Town welcome Uttoxeter Town after a 1-1 midweek draw with Stourport Swifts.

In Midland One, Dudley Town entertain Droitwich Spa, Heath Hayes host Coventry Copsewood, Bilston Town visit Ingles and Cradley Town travel to Paget Rangers. Wednesfield go to Shawbury United, while Wolves Sporting welcome OJM Black Country after a 2-1 loss to Smethwick Rangers in midweek.