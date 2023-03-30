Penalty joy for Sports and Athletic in Charity Cup

Both needed penalty shootouts to come through their semi-finals after 1-1 draws.

A late Matty Hearsey equaliser rescued Hawkins at New Hampton Warstones after missing a hatful of chances and falling 1-0 behind. But in the shootout, James Fryer saved New Hampton’s first penalty and Hawkins converted all five – including the winner from Kieran Francis.

Nine-man Emerald held their nerve against 10-man Codsall Legion Sundats, with Jamie Bostock saving from Jake Webb in the shootout to take them into the final.

Earlier, a melee on the half-hour-mark resulted in red cards for Emerald’s Louis Harper and Sundats’ Mensah Kinch. Emerald took the lead early in the second half thanks to a free-kick from Jason Wood, but another red card was shown to Jake Pearson of Emerald on the hour mark and Sundats equalised with eight minutes to go through Liam Riley Stewart.

Dudley United overcame Balls to Cancer 3-2 in the quarter-finals of the Ken Pemberton Cup, despite goals for Issac Meggoe and Jordan Norris, while NRB Warstones Wanderers beat Lakeside Under-21s by the same scoreline in the Sam Kimberley Trophy Southern Area final .

AFC Bentley lost on penalties to Erdington in the semi-finals of the Birmingham FA Sunday Vase, while there was also plenty of league action. Bentley may be fifth in Division Two, but with their five games in hand over leaders Black Country Blades they remain the title favourites.

And the Blades missed the chance to go nine points clear when they were thrashed 8-0 by fourth-placed Tettenhall, for whom Tom Hague, Ki Large (three), Tom Rowley (two), Sam Farrington and Mark Giles scored.

RG FC also hit the goal trail in their 8-1 triumph at AFC Huntsmen – thanks to Nathan Jackson (three), Jamie Turner (two), Shaun Lane, Tyrique Douglas and Jake Watton.

Elsewhere, Jamie Reynolds and Tyrone Head fired Dog & Partridge past Bradmore Social 2-1.

Jenson Griffiths bagged a brace for Hattas in their 2-2 draw with AFC Bradmore in Division Three, while Jungle Juice won 5-3 at DY United – despite goals for Conner Green, Sam Baker and James Magil – and ECC Sports overcame AFC Perton 2-1 thanks to Ryan Nash and an own goal. Zac Whitehouse scored for Perton.

Wednesfield RBL became Division Four champions with a 5-0 win over Toll House Athletic. Alex Banks, Jak Allen, Brett Williams, Dan Hopson and Joe Hughes scored.

Ashley Lloyd and Rhys Horton scored in Ashmore’s 2-1 triumph over Royal Oak Chapel Ash, with Kian Lloyd replying, while Horse & Jockey Albion thrashed Barnhurst Lane Lions 5-1 with goals from Anton Hewitt (two), Ryan Harper, Tom Embrey and Simeon Paisley.

Leon Owen Salmon scored in Wolves Pack United’s 1-1 draw against Wolves Nations in Division Five, while Jaydon Bradley and Nathan Maxwell earned Spartans Athletic a 2-0 victory at nine-man Bushbury Hill.

Elsewhere, Pattingham Panthers won 3-1 at MGFC and Portobello Rangers drew 2-2 against Raytheon.