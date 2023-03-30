Athletic looking to lift trophy after near miss

Having just missed out in last season’s flagship Beacon Sunday League cup final, Athletic emerged impressive 4-0 victors over Sedgley & Gornal United West in this term’s last four stage, writes Dave McLean.

Athletic made a storming start to the latest semi-final appearance, taking a commanding 3-0 interval advantage.

S&G West came more into game after the break, but Athletic remained tight at the back and added a fourth goal for good measure in this European Mezzanine Systems sponsored competition.

Inflicting the damage for Athletic were Jordan Darby, Joel Craner, Cal Kearney and Will Spruce.

Athletic will now meet local rivals Trysull FC in the final, scheduled for Sunday, April 23, at AFC Wulrunians ground with a 5pm kick off.

Staying with the cup theme and AFC Bloxwich secured a place in the last four of The Sports Shop Kingswinford sponsored Clinton Cup with a comfortable 6-2 away win at Hagley United.

On target for Bloxwich, who move top of the qualifying group, were Reece Berry, Luke Oakley (two apiece), Ross Stokes and George Congreves. It is any three from four for the remaining last four spots.

The draw was made this week for the semi-finals and is: AFC Bloxwich v AFC Goldthorne or Hagley United, S&G United West v Wombourne Athletic.

In the popular Concentric Property Over 30s section, unbeaten leaders Diffusion Vets moved a step closer securing their first Beacon title when emerging worthy 4-2 winners away to Shere Punjab Wolves Seniors.

Diffusion were three goals to the good before Shere cut the deficit in the second period with the first of two goals from Arun Sanghera.

However, the pacesetters netted a fourth to chalk up their seventh successive league triumph, as Nick Campbell (two), Danny Bragoli and Dean Bennett found the mark.

As the table stands, Diffusion require two points from their remaining two fixtures to clinch the crown.

Claregate Park Rangers Vets kept alive their hopes of a top two finish when edging a 3-2 away success at mid-table AFC Broadlands. Prolific marksman Rodney Williams bagged a brace for Claregate while Nathan Jackson chipped in with a crucial third, as Matt Watson and Dan Newton responded.

Sportsman Vets climbed into mid-table after hitting hosts MNF Allstarz 6-2. Grabbing the goal limelight for Sportsman were Leon Brown (three), Lewis McGhee (two) and Chris Brown. Omari Sampson replied with a double.

In a dress rehearsal for the Lester Charity Cup final, Trysull Athletic and Trysull FC face one another in the semi-finals of the 353 Photography-sponsored Chell Cup this Sunday, the winners to take on AFC Sporting Gornal.