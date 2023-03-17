Gill believes Darlaston Town can hunt down leaders Walsall Wood

Darlaston manager Dean Gill

The third-placed Citizens sit six points off the top spot having lost just once in 20 league matches, with three successive wins ahead of this weekend.

Gill is confident his unbeaten-in-13 side can catch Walsall Wood with the two teams still yet to play later this month.

“Of course we can catch them,” said Gill. “We’ve got to play them and we’ve both got nine games to go with 27 points to play for. The lads have done incredibly well – and are doing unbelievably.

“It took us a while to find our feet being brand new to the league.

“We’re happy, that’s the main thing, there’s no pressure and we’re really strong.”

Gill praised his out of their depth side as they welcome Studley this weekend looking for three more points.

“We should be down there in relegation so the fact that we’re fighting to get promoted is amazing,” he said. “We don’t get tense, we get better and we’re loving it.

“Studley are a very good, well resourced and funded side. We will turn up and whether we win or not we’ll be right and they’ll have to be more right than us.”

Elsewhere, Bewdley Town welcome Whitchurch Alport after a 1-1 draw midweek with Atherstone Town, who AFC Wulfrunians visit this weekend, while Stone Old Alleynians visit Highgate United and Tividale welcome Lichfield City.

Stourport Swifts entertain Lye Town, who beat Tividale 3-0 on Tuesday and Wolverhampton Casuals welcome league-leaders Walsall Wood.

In Midland One, Cradley Town welcome Coventry Copsewood, Wednesfield travel to Nuneaton Griff, OJM Black Country entertain Ingles and Wolves Sporting visit Paget Rangers.

And, Dudley Town host AFC Bridgnorth while Heath Hayes visit Hinckley AFC after a 1-1 draw with Paget Rangers midweek.