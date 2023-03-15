Goldthorne up to third to keep cup hopes alive

In what was the only Beacon Sunday league fixture of the week, Goldthorne chalked up a vital odd goal in five success to move off the foot of the Group B section.

It was a win that saw Goldthorne climb to third spot in the five-club section, with four to progress to the semi-finals of The Sports Shop Kingswinford sponsored competition.

Goldthorne were given the best of starts when Kie Matthews fired them ahead in the early stages, before Bloxwich levelled through Ross Stokes on 40 minutes.

Ten minutes into the second period, Goldthorne restored their one-goal advantage when Matthews grabbed his second of the game.

But Bloxwich, who had only lost one previous group qualifier, brought the scores level once more when Reece Berry made it 2-2 just gone the hour.

Chances came and went for both sides before Kian Webb pounced on 75 minutes to secure a second group win for Goldthorne and move them above Hagley United and Bloxwich who both have three games in hand.

With Sedgley Rangers having pulled out of this season’s 353 Photography-sponsored Chell Cup, the final four teams for the knockout stages are now confirmed as Trysull Athletic, AFC Sporting Gornal, Brandhall Colts and Trysull FC.

The first of those semi-final ties takes place this Sunday between Paycare Division champions Brandhall and runners up Sporting Gornal.

This weekend also sees Wombourne Athletic take on Trysull FC in the first of the league’s flagship knockout competition the European Mezzanine Systems sponsored Lester Charity Cup.

There is also action in the Clinton Cup qualifiers with Sedgley & Gornal United West receiving AFC Goldthorne.

n The Wolverhampton & District Sunday League postponed all of its matches in light of the bad weather.

They host their next cup final tomorrow night at Wolverhampton Casuals’ Brinsford Lane ground when Balls To Cancer take on Hattas in the Mac Webb Cup.