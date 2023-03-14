Lye Town flying as they overcome Midland Premier promotion rivals

With many Midland Premier clashes frozen off, the Flyers climbed to fourth and level on points with third-placed Warwick with a 3-1 victory.

Adam Meacham, Ryan Bridgewater and a fine flick from joint-top goalscorer Joe Palmer saw off the visitors, who had halved the deficit before Palmer’s late third. Lye go again on the road in tonight’s derby at Tividale.

Other action to beat the conditions near the summit saw Darlaston Town continue their climb into second with a 3-1 win over bottom-half Stone Old Alleynians.

Kieron Miller clipped in an early opener before the Staffordshire visitors equalised in the second half. But Lewis Gill’s penalty 20 minutes from time restored the lead before Josh Jones’ fine low drive from 25 yards settled matters.

AFC Wulfrunians lost ground in a push for the top half with a disappointing 2-1 defeat at lowly Worcester City. Brad Welding’s fine free-kick hauled Wulfs level, but Worcester won it 15 minutes from time. Stourport Swifts, meanwhile, were 2-1 winners at Bewdley Town with Jordan Annear and Ben Tilbury on target.

There was contrasting joy in Division One as Dudley Town and Cradley Town both saw action. The Robins increased their lead at the top to 13 points with just seven games to play, though rivals do have games in hand, with an easy 4-0 win over Ingles. Harry Crooks, Daniel Danks, Dan Jones and Sam Yankson netted. Cradley, though, are three points adrift of safety after a 1-0 defeat at Coventry Copsewood.