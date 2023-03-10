Walsall Wood boss Harry Harris taking it one at a time at the top

Walsall Wood manager Harry Harris (Jim Wall)

Wood – unbeaten in six – have stormed the league this year with a mighty 20 wins so far this season taking them to eight points clear in top spot ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Romulus.

Boss Harris remains focused on the task in hand, but admitted his side do feel comfortable and stress-free situated where they are.

“I know it’s easy for teams at the top to look ahead but we haven’t done that,” he said. “We’re just focused on our next game. We know what the end goal is and what we want to achieve.

“We’ve got a good lead and we’re happy with our position but we’re just going to keep ticking off the games and take every one as it comes. We’re really relaxed to be honest. Myself, the management team, the players, the club, we’re just enjoying it.

“I want to try to focus on the here and now and hopefully get the job done, then I can look back and reflect on the season.”

Wood welcome seventh-placed Romulus to Oak Park this weekend – their opponents having secured a 4-3 win over Harris’s side in December last year.

“I’m confident of getting wins all the time,” said Harris. “But, we’re not going to turn up thinking it will be easy, because it won’t be.

“Romulus are a tough side who work hard and have good togetherness. They beat us in a freak game earlier in the season.

“If we just concentrate on ourselves, defend properly and create opportunities like we do then we’ll be OK.”

Elsewhere, Stourport Swifts – who beat Droitwich Spa 2-0 in the Worcestershire County Cup midweek – visit Bewdley Town, while Darlaston Town welcome Stone Old Alleynians, who were hammered 4-0 by Shifnal Town at home on Tuesday.

Lye Town host Racing Club Warwick after a 2-0 League Cup win over Studley midweek, Tividale – who beat Paget Rangers 4-1 in the JW Hunt Cup – visit Market Drayton Town, AFC Wulfrunians travel to Worcester City and Lichfield City visit Uttoxeter Town.

In Midland One, Wolves Sporting welcome Stapenhill, Smethwick Rangers host Ashby Ivanhoe and Dudley Town entertain Ingles after a 6-0 win over Haughmond midweek.

Cradley Town visit Coventry Copsewood while Heath Hayes host Droitwich Spa and Wednesfield travel to Hinckley.