Leaders Walsall Wood are held

Premier Division fixture between Tividale FC & Shifnal Town

Goals from Jack Downing, Lewis Gill, Kieron Miller and Tyler Bruck saw Darlaston continue their impressive run, as they sit third in the league.

At the top of the table, Walsall Wood lost some ground with a 1-1 draw against Highgate United.

The visitors took the lead with an early penalty after five minutes, but Wood bounced back before half-time through Kevin Monteiro.

The league leaders were unable to find a winner, but remain at the summit with a healthy advantage.

Elsewhere in the league, Stourport Swifts won 2-1 away at AFC Wulfrunians, while Tividale drew 1-1 with Shifnal Town.

Joe Hawkins secured the point in front of Tividale's fans, with an 88th minute header, after Jez Abbey had given Shifnal the lead just two minutes earlier.

In Midland League Division One, league leaders Dudley Town suffered a shock defeat away at Wolverhampton Sporting Community.

Dan Danks gave Dudley the lead early on before Sporting hit back with two strikes of their own, inflicting Dudley's first league defeat since late October.

Elsewhere in the league, OJM Black Country missed their chance to gain ground on second placed Ashby Ivanhoe as the two sides played out a 1-1 draw. Adam Garmson got the goal for OJM.

Smethwick Rangers fell to a heavy 4-1 defeat to Coventry Copsewood, while Wednesfield drew 0-0 with AFC Bridgnorth, Bilston Town Community drew 0-0 away at Nuneaton Griff and Cradley Town and Heath Hayes played out a 1-1 draw.