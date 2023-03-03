Notification Settings

Staffordshire County FA finals set to see sides going for glory

By Russell YoullNon leaguePublished: Comments

Football fans in Staffordshire can look forward to an exciting line-up of matches, including the Senior Challenge Cup, Walsall Senior Cup, Senior Challenge Vase and more.

Staffordshire County FA is preparing for the culmination of its cup competitions with a number of finals scheduled for the spring.

The action kicks-off on Monday, March 20, with the Challenge Cup match between Mayfield FC and Pelsall Villa Colts at Brocton’s Silkmore Lane. The following day, Chasetown Youth Athletic or Four Oaks will face off against Wyrley or Milford Athletic in the County Youth U15 Sunday Cup at Rushall Olympic’s Daw End.

Other highlights include the Midweek Floodlit Youth Cup match between Brocton and Stourbridge at Chasetown on Monday, March 27, and the Women’s Challenge Cup between Stoke City and Sporting Khalsa at Stafford Town on Tuesday, April 4.

Grassroots supporters can also look forward to the Senior Challenge Vase fixture between Brereton Social FC and Leek C.S.O.B. at Stafford Rangers on Monday, April 3, and the Senior Challenge Cup clash between Leek Town or Kidsgrove Athletic and Rushall Olympic or Port Vale at Port Vale’s Vale Park on Monday, April 17.

The County Youth Challenge Cup match between Burntwood Dragons U17 and Blurton Arrows U17 is at Silkmore Lane on Tuesday, April 25.

Non league
Russell Youll

By Russell Youll

Group Sports Editor for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star

