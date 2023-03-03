Notification Settings

Chance to see multiple games in Staffordshire

Non league

Brocton chairman Nigel Pepper is looking forward to this weekend as they partake in the North West Counties League Division One South ‘groundhop’, writes Luke Powell.

The event organised by Groundhop UK sees seven games take place over the weekend with staggered start times, allowing supporters to watch every game if they wish.

Tomorrow, Eccleshall entertain Barnton at 7.45pm in the final game of the day while Brocton welcome Stockport Georgians on Sunday at 11.45am before Stafford Town entertain Abbey Hey at 2.30pm.

Alex Curtis’s third-placed Badgers will hope to return to winning ways after their six-game unbeaten run came to an end last weekend, and a 2-2 draw with Abbey Hulton United midweek.

And Pepper said: “We are looking forward to welcoming first-time visitors, and our regulars, to Silkmore Lane, and showcasing what the club has to offer.

“We are justifiably proud of our football club, and our band of volunteers are working very hard to ensure that everyone has an enjoyable day”.

Elsewhere, in the Midland Premier, leaders Walsall Wood welcome Highgate United after a 1-0 win over Stone Old Alleynians midweek.

Tividale host Shifnal Town while Wolverhampton Casuals welcome Darlaston Town after a 1-0 League Cup loss to Lichfield City midweek. AFC Wulfrunians entertain Stourport Swifts, who beat Kidderminster Harriers 2-1 in the Worcestershire County Cup on Tuesday, while Bewdley Town beat Atherstone Town 2-1 in the league.

In Midland One, Bilston Town visit Nuneaton Griff after a 2-1 win midweek over AFC Bridgnorth, who Wednesfield host tomorrow.

Heath Hayes lost 2-1 to Nuneaton midweek and visit Cradley Town this weekend, while Dudley Town travel to Wolves Sporting.

Smethwick Rangers travel to Coventry Copsewood while OJM Black Country entertain Ashby Ivanhoe after a 2-1 loss to Droitwich Spa midweek.

