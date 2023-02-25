Cambridge City 1 Sporting Khalsa 1 - Report

The striker fired in with just seven minutes remaining as Ian Rowe’s side battled back against Cambridge.

But failure to take all three points sees Sporting slip a place to fifth with rivals Boldmere St Michael leapfrogging them after their 3-1 win at Yaxley.

Sporting, who included new signing Tristan Bennett on the bench, fell behind when Tom Waumsley drilled in the opener early in the second half.

With Sporting staring at a third defeat in their last five games, Cunningham grabbed a crucial point.