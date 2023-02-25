Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Cambridge City 1 Sporting Khalsa 1 - Report

By Jonny DruryNon leaguePublished: Comments

Harry Cunningham snatched a late equaliser to keep Sporting Khalsa’s play-off ambitions alive.

The striker fired in with just seven minutes remaining as Ian Rowe’s side battled back against Cambridge.

But failure to take all three points sees Sporting slip a place to fifth with rivals Boldmere St Michael leapfrogging them after their 3-1 win at Yaxley.

Sporting, who included new signing Tristan Bennett on the bench, fell behind when Tom Waumsley drilled in the opener early in the second half.

With Sporting staring at a third defeat in their last five games, Cunningham grabbed a crucial point.

Sporting are in Staffordshire Cup quarter final action against Rushall Olympic on Tuesday night before entertaining bottom club Yaxley next Saturday where three points are vital for Rowe’s men.

Non league
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News