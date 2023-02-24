Lye Town hoping they have found form in nick of time

Lye Town boss Grant Joshua

It’s derby day tomorrow for Lye, who welcome Tividale, after a run of three wins from five games and a 3-0 League Cup triumph over Smethwick Rangers in midweek.

Lye manager Joshua is hopeful his third-placed side can continue their good form to the end of the season and recognised the importance of every game.

“It doesn’t matter how we play now, we’ve got 11 cup finals where we need to take maximum points,” said Joshua. “It’s going to be whoever’s the most consistent will end up with that second place.

“We’ve had such a good run after a horrendous start. We only won one of our first eight games which was disappointing.

“We’ve got an 11-game season and hopefully we can reach our goals at the end.”

Despite Tividale struggling in 16th, 13 places below, the Lye boss is wary of the threat of this weekend’s opposition.

“It’s going to be a difficult game, they’re a lively side,” added Joshua. “I’m confident going into it but derbies are always a tricky obstacle to overcome.

“It’s going to be a really tough game. Regardless of league positions these games are always difficult.

“They’ve got nothing to lose really and we need points on the board. Points over performance is my message going into Saturday.”

Meanwhile, Stone Old Alleynians welcome Atherstone Town after a 3-0 League Cup win over Tividale while Wolverhampton Casuals visit Shifnal Town after a 1-1 midweek draw with AFC Wulfrunians, who travel to Highgate United.

Stourport Swifts host Market Drayton Town, while Walsall Wood welcome Bewdley Town after a 2-0 League Cup defeat to Atherstone, and Lichfield City travel to Whitchurch Alport while Darlaston Town go to Worcester City.

In Midland One, OJM Black Country visit AFC Bridgnorth after a 2-0 win over Cradley Town midweek while Smethwick Rangers host Stapenhill.

Bilston Town entertain Paget Rangers while Wolves Sporting visit Ingles and Dudley Town host Coventry Copsewood while Heath Hayes welcome Wednesfield.