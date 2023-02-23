Dynamo win by Wafer thin margin in top-flight thriller

The Division One clash between two of the bottom three went all the way to the wire before Wafer broke away to end the nine-goal contest 5-4 in Dynamo’s favour.

Mark Knight struck first for Dynamo before Connor Parker levelled.

Warstones added a second before Dominic Fearon ensured the teams were level at the interval.

Warstones restored a goal lead before Terry Uren pegged it back again.

Midway through the half Warstones got their noses back in front until Ellis Parkes poked home from close range and Wafer won it.

Elsewhere, Charlie Jackson (two) and Ashley Evans fired New Hampton Warstones past Sporting Athletic 3-1, with Bakai Manneh getting Sporting’s goal.

Red Lion Wanderers won 4-2 at Connaught United with Andy Smith, Terrell Williams, Jon O’Keefe and Adam Lindsay on target, while Cieran Clifton and Nathaniel James netted for Connaught.

But it is Codsall Legion Sundats who continue to lead the way after they saw off Emerald Athletic 2-1.

Mark Giles scored a hat-trick in Tettenhall’s 3-1 triumph over Belgrade in Division Two, with Lee Gray getting Belgrade’s goal.

Meanwhile, leaders Black Country Blades won 2-0 at Dog & Partridge, second-placed RG FC overcame AFC Huntsmen 5-2 and title favourites AFC Bentley – who have four games in hand on the top two – won 3-2 at AFC KT Rangers.

In Division Three, Hattas won 3-0 at Dudley United thanks to Joshua May, Leighton Davy and Mike O’Toole, while Alex Trout, Alex Rutter, Nathanial Strachan and Ryan Irwin fired AFC Bradmore past Pendrell Arms 4-0.

Elsewhere, leaders Jungle Juice beat DY United 4-0, second-placed Old Bush Athletic Blues won 6-1 at WV United and Sports beat United 3-1 in the ECC derby.

Dan Hopson put in a five-star display for runaway Division Four leaders Wednesfield RBL, who thrashed rock-bottom Toll House Athletic 12-0. Joe Hughes also hit a hat-trick, Micky Taylor bagged a brace and there were goals for Craig Radford and Brett Williams.

Ashmore won 5-1 at Warstones Wanderers Revolution with goals from Connor Potts (three) and Aaron Wills (two), while AFC Willenhall beat Royal Oak Chapel Ash 3-1 thanks to Jake Morgan (two) and Callum Bright.

And Dudley Rangers United overcame Barnhurst Lane Lions 4-0.

Reyce Brown scored four times as Wolves Pack United won their 13th Division Five match from 13 this season. Elvis Ejob was also on target in their 5-0 success over Spartans Athletic.

Bushbury Hill fought back to earn a point at home to Wolves Nations, Josh Lawcock cancelling out Aaron Brown’s strike.

Elsewhere, Henry Jukes scored in New In Wombourne’s 2-1 defeat to Raytheon, while NRB Warstones Wanderers and Portobello Rangers also won – against Pattingham Panthers and MG FC respectively.