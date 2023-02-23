Athletic are on the charge in the Clinton Cup

Athletic, who are the holders of the Clinton Cup, extended their impressive form in the same Sports Shop Kingswinford-sponsored competition with a 3-1 away win over Hagley United.

The visitors controlled the first period and took a 3-0 advantage into the second half thanks to leading scorer Harry Lammas, who bagged a brace, with Jack Clarke also finding the target.

Rohan Shekton did pull a goal back after the break, but Wombourne ran out worthy winners to keep alive their hopes of a possible double this term having also reached the last four of the league's flagship cup knockout the European Mezzanine Systems-sponsored Lester Charity Cup.

Staying with the Clinton Cup and Sedgley & Gornal United West kept their hopes alive after hitting back in the second half to edge home 3-2 at AFC Bloxwich thanks to a last minute effort from Eddie Tomkins.

Thomas Battisson had given Bloxwich the early advantage before Luke Chapman levelled matters.

Bloxwich regained the lead before the break when Reece Berry made it 2-1, before Callum O'Connell and Tomkins secured a second group win in three with that last-ditch goal.

Meanwhile, in the 353 Photography-sponsored Chell Cup, this season's Paycare Division champions Brandhall Colts retained their unbeaten tag in this qualifying group, despite dropping their first points.

After a goalless first half, Kyle Armstrong broke the deadlock for Brandhall on 47 minutes before Will Spruce earned his side a share of the spoils with a 72nd-minute equaliser.

Fixtures continue in these group qualifiers this Sunday, with Trysull Athletic hosting Sedgley Rangers and Trysull FC taking on Brandhall Colts.

Meanwhile, in the Clinton Cup, AFC Goldthorne are at home to Hagley United and Wombourne Athletic face AFC Bloxwich.

Two lots of Cup semi-finals are planned for March.

In the Over-30s Roger Brindley Memorial Cup, Shere Punjab Wolves face MNF Allstarz Vets on March 5, with Issa Casuals Vets taking on AFC Broadlands the following weekend.